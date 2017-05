× Expand VSP Photo Bryan Fox

SALLISBURY — On April 20 the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Salisbury for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival State Police learned Bryan Fox had threatened serious bodily injury with a weapon to a household member. Fox was taken into custody, arrested, and lodged on conditions set by the Court. Fox was ordered to appear at Addison District Court on April 24 at 1230 hours to answer the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.