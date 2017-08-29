Fish & Game to hold bow shoot

PITTSFORD | The Mendon Fish and Game Club will be hosting their annual 3-D Bow Shoot Fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at their clubhouse on Chittenden Road in Pittsford.

Archery enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the 3-D shoots with five new targets and an improved course layout.

Participants have the option of competing either one day or two. The cost is $10 per person each day.

All proceeds benefit 2018 sponsorships for youth attending the Edward Kehoe Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Lake Bomoseen.

There will be a concession stand and door prize drawings.

Directions to event: At the corner of Routes 4 and 7, take Route 4 East four miles to Meadow Lake Drive. Turn left by the Sugar & Spice Restaurant, and go one mile to Chittenden Road. Turn right and Mendon Fish & Game Club is ¼ mile on left.

For more details, contact Pat Genovesi at 683-9147 or pgenovesi7@comcast.net.