Flood plan bond vote expected

MIDDLEBURY | At a Middlebury Selectboard meeting Feb. 13, members examined design plans for flood mitigation in the town.

Amy Sheldon of Landslide Natural Resource Planning, Inc., and Roy Schiff of engineering firm Milone & MacBroom presented the final preliminary design plans intended address recurrent flooding on the Middlebury River in East Middlebury.

The Flood Resiliency Project, as it is known, is part of a formally adopted Hazard Mitigation Plan for East Middlebury created after Tropical Storm (nee Hurricane) Irene caused extensive flooding in 2001, and that has been approved for partial funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Much of the presentation focused on project design elements intended to mitigate the accumulation of sediment, to reduce further erosion along vulnerable stretches of the river bank.

With the preliminary project design nearly complete, next steps include a public outreach phase in March and April.

Local, state and federal permitting, and ultimately, an anticipated bond vote in November will consider construction funding.

Note: Thanks to Chris English, assistant town manager of Middlebury for this report.