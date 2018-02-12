Flood plan gets public viewing

MIDDLEBURY | Amy Sheldon of Landslide, Inc., the project manager, and representatives from Milone & MacBroom, the project’s design engineers, will review the updated plans and next steps, including securing funding for project implementation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the Middlebury Selectboard on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7:20 p.m.

Sheldon also attended an earlier public viewing meeting last week at the town offices.

The Feb. 13 meeting will be in the Large Conference Room of the Middlebury Town Offices, 77 Main St. in downtown Middlebury.

Updated design plans for the East Middlebury Flood Resiliency Project are available on the town’s website under the heading Design Plans. Background and narrative on the project is also available under the heading Project Narrative.

Sheldon will be available at the meeting to respond to inquiries about the project.