Flood repair

RIPTON | Streambed stabilization work by Vermont’s Maintenance and Operations Bureau, happening seven years after Tropical Storm Irene along the Middlebury River on Route 125, is underway. The Ripton project is one of the last projects to be completed, replacing temporary emergency work after the 2011 storm. The work is making the highway and bank safer even after heavy runoff damaged the road this summer. “Who knows what’s going to happen up north with all the current storms. We all didn’t even realize the magnitude of Irene,” according to state Project Manager Kenneth Upmal. Work along Route 125 will be finalized by 2019.