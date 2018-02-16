Floodplains saved Middlebury $1.8M

× Expand UVM photo by Will Watson Middlebury saves an annual average of $126,000 to $450,000 in damages due to the Otter Creek floodplain, which reduced damages by 54 to 78 percent, on average, across 10 flooding events. Pictured: Floodplains researcher Keri Bryan Watson.

MIDDLEBURY | While she was a PhD student at UVM, Keri Bryan Watson led the first study to calculate the economic benefits of river wetlands and floodplains during Tropical Storm Irene and other major East Coast floods.

Wetlands and floodplains protected Middlebury from as much as $1.8 million in flood damage during Tropical Storm Irene, a new University of Vermont study finds.

The study is the first to calculate the economic benefits that river wetlands and floodplains provided during the major storms that have struck the U.S. East Coast in recent years.

Researchers analyzed 10 flood events to estimate the value of the Otter Creek floodplain near Middlebury. They found the natural barrier saves the town up to 78 percent of potential damages, or up to $450,000 per year on average.

“These findings show the huge benefits of ‘natural infrastructure,’” said lead author Watson at the time the study report was completed.

As floods become more frequent and destructive worldwide, the research–published in Ecological Economics journal–gives regional planners a powerful argument for protecting key wetlands.

The study also offers researchers an important new method for assessing the value of natural flood barriers.

Among the threats to floodplains are the straightening of rivers to keep water away from new residential and business developments.

These actions–often to mitigate flooding risk in one area–can wreak havoc on downstream communities. Events like Irene highlight these consequences.

“It’s really a problem of regional coordination, of understanding that everything that happens upstream can affect towns downstream,” said Watson, who conducted the post-Irene study with UVM’s Taylor Ricketts, Gillian Galford and Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, with Stephen Polasky of the University of Minnesota.

The researchers used data from the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks water levels in Middlebury and Rutland, two towns that bookend the Otter Creek floodplain. This helped Watson study different water levels, and calculate how much more water–and damage–would have struck Middlebury had the floodplain not slowed the deluge.

During Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, floodplains and wetlands diminished damages in Middlebury by 84 to 95 percent, saving potentially as much as $1.8 million in flood damages.

Middlebury saves an annual average of $126,000 to $450,000 in damages due to the Otter Creek floodplain, which reduced damages by 54 to 78 percent, on average, across 10 flooding events.