Foley Cancer receives big check

× Expand Photo provided Happy Cows Cones serves ice cream for a cause.

RUTLAND | Last week’s mail brought very good news to the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland. The RRMC center received a check for $27,385.79 from Happy Cows Cones of Rutland. The generous donation, raised through selling ice cream on the streets of Rutland, was a big surprise to officials of the center.

× Expand Photo provided A recent check to the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland.

"Many thanks to our repeat customers and all the new customers we met this year," according to Nancy Foley. "Your generosity and kindness truly inspired us."

Local ice cream is served throughout the Rutland area from Happy Cows’ colorful trucks.

"We hope to put a smile on your face," Foley added. "All products, materials and labor are provided through private funding and happy volunteers. One hundred percent of the revenue is donated directly to the Foley Cancer Center which has touched the lives of so many in our community."