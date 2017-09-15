Food challenge to help Rutland Cupboard

RUTLAND | With the need for food assistance steady and strong, Green Mountain Power kicked off the 2017 GMP Fill the Cupboard Challenge last week with a goal of collecting 33,000 food items for those in need.

The annual event benefits the Rutland Community Cupboard, and for the past several years has collected more than 13 percent of the Cupboard’s annual needs.

Businesses, clubs, schools, sports teams, houses of worship and other organizations are encouraged to register for the challenge, collect food donations between now and Oct. 6 and deliver them to the Rutland Community Cupboard. GMP will donate 25 cents to the Cupboard for every item collected, up to a total of $5,000. GMP will also donate $500 in the name of the group that collects the most food.

Participants should pre-register for the challenge by calling Kelly Giancola at 747-6119.

In 2016, the Rutland Community Cupboard distributed more than 253,381 items to area residents, serving nearly 520 families each month. Just over 33,000 of those items were donated during the GMP Fill the Cupboard Challenge.

Participants in the challenge can solicit food donations from employees, customers, vendors or others and are encouraged to conduct their own food drives as part of the Fill the Cupboard Challenge.

Community Cupboard Director Kelly Giancola said despite an improving economy, demand has remained steady.

“Due to the generosity of the community, the Cupboard is there for senior citizens and others in need when a crisis occurs,” Giancola said. “Whether they face an unexpected health issue, car repairs or underemployment, we see Rutland residents every week who never expected to be seeking food assistance.”

Participants may deliver food to the Community Cupboard as often as they like and should identify their organization as a participant in the challenge when dropping off food items. Deliveries can be made to the Community Cupboard Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday between 4 and 6 p.m. through Oct. 6.