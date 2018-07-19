Food, fireworks mark Hubbardton Day this weekend

HUBBARDTON | If anyone is looking to join in on a great celebration this summer, all you have to do is come to the Hubbardton Battlefield on Saturday, July 21 — there will be plenty of fun, food, music, games, concerts and fantastic fireworks.

Starting at 4 p.m., the celebration for the fourth annual Hubbardton Day event gets underway. It will be held at the Hubbardton Battlefield, located on Monument Hill Road in Hubbardton. Remember to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and tents will be provided for your convenience.

In the event of rain, the celebration will be held the next day, Sunday, July 22, same place and time. Call 273-2911 with any questions.

There are activities scheduled for both children and adults:

At 4 p.m. children games and contests will take place, and there will be prizes and surprises given out. For adults, there will be a corn-hole (bean-bag) toss competition and pick up volley ball games. Also, the extremely popular females-only frying pan throwing contest will be held, last year, drawing over 30 competitors, and which again, is bound to draw a lot of attention.

This year again, there will be a kids and a senior ladies throwing contest as well. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of all the contests.

During the day, there will be fried bread dough, water and souvenir t-shirts available to purchase. Other events include: A raffle with cash prizes, a “what’s your pleasure” jar raffle and a hand stitched quilt raffle. You don’t have to be present to win any of the raffles. Also, back by popular demand is the fun face-painting lady, who will work “magic” with her creative art.

Beginning 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m., a pig roast and chicken barbecue with all the fixin’s will be served again by the Hubbardton Center Grange 290. Tickets for the roast/barbeque are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 10. Free ice cream available.

For advance tickets call 273-2651, 273-2951 or stop by Castleton Pet Supply, 700 Route 4A, in West Castleton.

Music will be provided by Steve Kyhill and David Hughes. The Mt. Independence Seth Warner Fife and Drum Corps will also perform. Square dancing will follow the dinner, with Pete Tobin, master caller, doing the honors. You can bring a picnic supper and don’t forget a lawn chair.

Taking center stage at 7 p.m. will be the Bluegrass and Americana band Northern Homespun. The band will fill your musical tastes, 7-9 p.m. To end the day, the best is saved for last with Hubbardton’s award-winning fireworks extravaganza.