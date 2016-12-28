Forever Home for the Holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homeward Bound Sage and Saber have much to smile about this holiday season. Happy New Year, girls!

MIDDLEBURY – On Aug. 3, two elderly sisters were delivered to Homeward Bound, Addison County’s animal shelter. Saber and Sage had lived their entire lives together with their human family. The two Rottweilers had done everything together, and now in their later years, they found themselves suddenly homeless together. Their human family was moving out of state and for reasons only the humans know, they decided the two family pets must stay behind.

Thankfully, Saber and Sage wound up in the care of Homeward Bound where Executive Director Jessica Danyow and the dedicated staff resolved to make their lives as pleasant as possible until they could be placed in a “forever home,” aware that such a placement becomes more difficult as dogs age. Because they had been together all their lives, it was also important they find a home together, making the prospect of finding a home more challenging.

When 10-year-old Saber and 13-year-old Sage arrived at the shelter on Aug. 3, they were provided with a double kennel so they could be together and comfort one another. They slept in raised orthopedic dog beds to help make their stay as pleasant as possible. Still, a shelter isn’t the same as a home, and in spite of the love and care of the staff, Danyow says, “they had good and bad days.”

Thankfully for Saber and Sage, four months and one day after they arrived at the shelter, they received an early Christmas present. From now on they will live in comfort and security thanks to a woman from Addison who has taken them into her home - where they are the only pets. Danyow couldn’t be happier for them.

“It’s just the two of them to be doted on. I’ve gotten pictures of them on hikes and hanging out,” she said.

Saber and Sage are home for the holidays at last, where they will safely and securely live out their days with someone who cares enough to make them her permanent family.

Homeward Bound is the new name for the Addison County Humane Society, an independent, non-profit no-kill shelter serving Addison County and beyond. They are not a branch of any other humane society, relying mainly on community donations to support the shelter and it’s programs.

Danyow said 2016 was a record-setting year for Homeward Bound, where they helped a record 908 animals. Typically the shelter aids about 600 per year, but because of higher adoption rates they found themselves with extra space, so they reached out to other Vermont shelters and also to high volume shelters in the southern states. This initiative resulted in a 30 percent increase, of which 100 animals were from Vermont and 200 were from out of state shelters.

Danyow noted that none of the good works that happen at the shelter would be possible without the support of the community, and said she is deeply appreciative of the people who make small miracles like Saber and Sage’s new home possible.

When animals arrive at Homeward Bound the shelter is committed to keeping them safe and happy for as long as needed, which translates to some hefty expenses, including the treatment of often expensive medical problems, she said.

“I am grateful for the community support and to the people who make this possible,” Danyow said.

While they receive some grant money from organizations like Maddie’s Fund, Danyow said the sustaining base comes from Addison County businesses and individual donations.

“Every dollar helps,” she said.

Homeward Bound is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon-5 p.m. For more information about the shelter, visit http://homewardboundanimals.org/ Find out how to donate, or how to give an animal a much needed forever home.