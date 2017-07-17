Former Bristol woman moved, left animals to suffer

BRISTOL — On June 26, at approximately 2:14 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of neglected animals in poor condition at an empty residence on Terrier Drive in Bristol.

An investigation by police followed and it revealed July 15 that the animals were owned by Callie Gagnon, 63, of North Chittenden who had moved from the residence.

The animals exhibited several stages of neglect and were subsequently removed from the residence to receive proper care.

Gagnon was cited to appear at Addison County District Court Criminal Division on Sept. 25 to answer to the charge of cruelty to animals.

Top Headlines