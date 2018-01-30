Former selectman: New Haven solar array is in violation

× Expand Photo provided and by Lou Varricchio As of March of last year, the New Haven Town Plan cites Green Mountain Power as indicating that only a small portion of New Haven’s east side has available capacity left on its distribution lines. Pictured: Building a solar array in Ferrisburgh.

Part 1:

NEW HAVEN | A recent victory by solar proponents in the town of New Haven, Vt., has a former New Haven selectman hopping mad.

Douglas Tolles, who served on the New Haven Selectboard until 2017, claims a currently inactive 500 kW photovoltaic solar project in town is in violation of both the new town plan, old town plan, and state regulations regarding net metering. The project, located along the Ethan Allen Highway (U.S. Route 7), was constructed and entered service a year ago.

Tolles, who’s now a 2018 Republican candidate for Vermont assistant judge in Addison County, told this reporter that the 500 kW, net-metered New Haven GLC Solar project is in defiance of the new town plan which he helped craft before leaving the selectboard last year.

Tolles has been the most vocal opponent of large, commercial solar projects within the town of New Haven. He is also critical of the project’s developer, Green Lantern Group of Waterbury. Green Lantern is a self-described capital and asset management company. It also set up GLC Solar Fund, which is the first tax-equity green energy fund in Vermont.

During the course of the solar project development in 2017, the town of New Haven appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court for help in the matter.

Starting last year, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in favor of the town by overturning a Public Utilities Commission decision depriving it of a hearing regarding the New Haven GLC solar array. The solar array is located next to a “scenic” roadway defined by the town.

The unanimous decision of the full Supreme Court had reversed the PUC’s grant of a certificate of public good (CPG), the state’s official permit for a construction project, to New Haven GLC.

The town had originally appealed the PUC’s issuance of a CPG. The case went back to the Public Utilities Commission for hearing to settle the disagreements between the parties.

But now a recent ruling by the Public Utility Commission, which was instructed by the Vermont Supreme Court to deal with the matter, instructed New Haven GLC to pay the town $26,500 as both a reimbursement of the town’s attorney’s fees and a contribution to the New Haven Conservation Fund, and reinstate the CPG.