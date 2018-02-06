Former selectman: New Haven solar array is in violation

Photo by Lou Varricchio
As of March of last year, the New Haven Town Plan cites Green Mountain Power as indicating that only a small portion of New Haven’s east side has available capacity left on its distribution lines. Pictured: Building a solar array in Ferrisburgh.
NEW HAVEN | A recent victory by solar proponents in the town of New Haven, Vt., has upset a former New Haven selectman.
Douglas Tolles, who served on the New Haven Selectboard until 2017, claims a currently inactive 500 kW photovoltaic solar project in town is in violation of both the new town plan, old town plan, and state regulations regarding net metering*. The project, located along the Ethan Allen Highway (U.S. Route 7), was constructed and entered service a year ago.
Tolles has been the most vocal opponent of large, commercial solar projects within the town of New Haven. He is also critical of the project’s developer, Green Lantern Group of Waterbury.
According to Tolles, “New Haven GLC is on prime agricultural land and its size violates both the old town plan limit of 300 kilowatts and the new town plan which limits the size and scope of solar projects considerably,” Tolles said. “State net-metering regulations strongly require (solar) sites to be (in) places of less value, such as brownfields, closed dumps, etcetera. I know Selectman Taborri Bruhl is behind all of this, pushing more of these solar project through despite the new town plan and over capacity.”
Bruhl did not return the Eagle’s email request for comment.
Tolles claims that the developer of the New Haven GLC project wants to construct another 500 kW solar array “across the street on the same parcel.” He maintains it is one more violation of the 2017 town plan and defies state “segmentation rules” regarding solar power stations.
Green Lantern’s Sam Carlson confirmed Tolles claim and noted that there has been some work on a new solar project near the 500kW array Tolles is concerned about.
“We do have another solar project developed and submitted for permitting in New Haven, but it is stalled pending resolution of a dispute between Green Mountain Power and another solar developer,” Carlson told this reporter. “That dispute has tied up capacity for additional solar electricity generation on GMP’s Weybridge sub-station. The dispute has gone on for years now and it’s not clear when the Public Utility Commission will resolve it or in whose favor. So, at this time, the second project is highly speculative.”
Tolles suggested we contact both New Haven’s town attorney Cindy Hill and Selectboard chair Kathy Barrett to address the possible violations of Carlson’s extant project.
When contacted, New Haven town attorney Cindy Hill declined to comment.
“I am not able to speak with you,” Hill told this reporter in an email. “Nor, as town attorney, am I the appropriate person to comment on the issues you raise. You should contact the chair of the selectboard.”
Selectboard chair Kathy Barrett was also vague when contacted.
“By a vote of 3-2 at the Jan. 9, 2018 Selectboard meeting, the Selectboard authorized the signing of the Settlement Agreement regarding PUC CPG #NMP-6369 and the Motion to Voluntary Withdraw Dismissal and Withdrawal as a Party,” she wrote in an email. Regarding Carlson’s confirmation of another solar project, Barrett added, “I have no idea as to a timeline for any future projects.”
In the meantime, Tolles told this reporter that New Haven has too many non-utility distributed electrical generation facilities, all of which have been constructed within the last few years.
“Yet, Green Mountain Power has indicated that many distribution circuits serving New Haven are ‘poor’, this means that circuits are at or exceeding capacity,” he said.
As of March of last year, the New Haven Town Plan cites Green Mountain Power as indicating that only a small portion of New Haven’s east side has available capacity left on its distribution lines.
NOTE: According to the Vermont PUC website, “Net-metering is the process of measuring the difference between the electricity supplied to a customer by their utility and the electricity fed back to the utility by a customer’s electric generation system (such as solar panels) during the customer’s billing period. In Vermont, customers in the same utility service territory are allowed to form ‘groups’ to share in the output of a net-metering system.”
