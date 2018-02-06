Former selectman: New Haven solar array is in violation

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio As of March of last year, the New Haven Town Plan cites Green Mountain Power as indicating that only a small portion of New Haven’s east side has available capacity left on its distribution lines. Pictured: Building a solar array in Ferrisburgh. Photo by Lou Varricchio

Conclusion:

NEW HAVEN | A recent victory by solar proponents in the town of New Haven, Vt., has upset a former New Haven selectman.

Douglas Tolles, who served on the New Haven Selectboard until 2017, claims a currently inactive 500 kW photovoltaic solar project in town is in violation of both the new town plan, old town plan, and state regulations regarding net metering*. The project, located along the Ethan Allen Highway (U.S. Route 7), was constructed and entered service a year ago.

Tolles has been the most vocal opponent of large, commercial solar projects within the town of New Haven. He is also critical of the project’s developer, Green Lantern Group of Waterbury.

According to Tolles, “New Haven GLC is on prime agricultural land and its size violates both the old town plan limit of 300 kilowatts and the new town plan which limits the size and scope of solar projects considerably,” Tolles said. “State net-metering regulations strongly require (solar) sites to be (in) places of less value, such as brownfields, closed dumps, etcetera. I know Selectman Taborri Bruhl is behind all of this, pushing more of these solar project through despite the new town plan and over capacity.”

Bruhl did not return the Eagle’s email request for comment.

Tolles claims that the developer of the New Haven GLC project wants to construct another 500 kW solar array “across the street on the same parcel.” He maintains it is one more violation of the 2017 town plan and defies state “segmentation rules” regarding solar power stations.

Green Lantern’s Sam Carlson confirmed Tolles claim and noted that there has been some work on a new solar project near the 500kW array Tolles is concerned about.

“We do have another solar project developed and submitted for permitting in New Haven, but it is stalled pending resolution of a dispute between Green Mountain Power and another solar developer,” Carlson told this reporter. “That dispute has tied up capacity for additional solar electricity generation on GMP’s Weybridge sub-station. The dispute has gone on for years now and it’s not clear when the Public Utility Commission will resolve it or in whose favor. So, at this time, the second project is highly speculative.”