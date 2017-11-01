Former students recall integration

MIDDLEBURY | Four adults gathered at Middlebury College last week for a conversation about their experiences when Jones County, N.C., integrated its public schools in 1968.

At the event, “How I Shed My Skin: Fifty Years Later,” the group shared their recollections of their time as white and black students and former classmates.

In the fall of 1968, Dorrine Rose, Fernanda Copeland, and Rose Strayhorn, three black girls, entered the all-white sixth grade classroom at Alex H. White Elementary School in Pollocksville, N.C. That village, like all the towns, hamlets, and cities in eastern North Carolina, remained a segregated enclave governed by the same Jim Crow laws that had been in place for generations. The legacy of slavery, war, and reconstruction provided the backdrop for the segregated social order.

Rose, Copeland, and Strayhorn participated in a conversation with Jim Grimsley, whose memoir, “How I Shed My Skin: Unlearning the Racist Lessons of a Southern Childhood”, tells the story of the three women and their impact on him, a white boy in that sixth-grade classroom who found himself confronted with his own ideas about race and difference by the presence of three black girls.

Grimsley first spoke at Middlebury last year about his experience of school desegregation in the south.

Last week’s event with Grimsley, Rose, Copeland, and Strayhorn was part of the college’s Critical Conversations series and was sponsored by the Alliance for an Inclusive Middlebury at Wilson Hall in the McCullough Student Center.