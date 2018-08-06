Foster named to Ag Hall of Fame

× Expand File photo Robert Foster

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced that Middlebury farmer Robert Foster is one of the 2018 inductees. Now in its 16th year, the hall of fame has inducted 75 Vermonters to date.

To reflect the evolving face of Vermont agriculture, for the first time this year, the Hall will induct outstanding individuals in three categories: Emerging Leader, Ag Innovator, and Lifetime Achievement.

Foster received the Lifetime Achievement for 30 Plus Years of Outstanding Service to Vermont Agriculture, according to Alison Kosakowski Conant of AK Conant Communications.

Robert Foster is a partner in Foster Brothers Farm, a fifth-generation dairy, who served on the Agrimark Board of Directors for 37 consecutive years, before retiring in 2015. He also chairs the University of Vermont, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Board of Advisors. Sustainability has always been one of Robert’s passions. Foster Brothers Farm was the first in the state to install and operate a methane digester.

Foster is also co-owner and operator of Vermont Natural Ag Products, a sustainable business which supplies wholesale products, formulated from cow, horse and poultry compost, to the horticultural, agricultural, and turf industries. He currently serves on the board for the Soil Health Institute. Within the Agrimark Co-op, Robert has been a champion for renewable energy and sustainability, helping to pioneer the Vital Capital Index, which helps member farms measure and manage their impact on their community, the environment and their bottom line.

Foster has been a tireless advocate for Vermont agriculture, and a mentor and leader to young farmers, over the course of his prestigious career. Together with his wife, Nancy, he has three grown daughters; Robin Cole, Jennifer Foster, and Heather Foster-Provencher, and six grandchildren.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges from more than forty nominations. Foster, alongwith others, will be honored at a luncheon at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Champlain Valley Exposition (CVE). Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s secretary of agriculture, and Chuck Ross, director of UVM Extension, will emcee. To purchase tickets or to sponsor the luncheon, please contact CVE at (802) 878-5545 or reception@cvexpo.org

The Ag Hall of Fame, located inside the Miller Building at CVE.