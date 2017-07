MIDDLEBURY - Henry Foster of Middlebury will serve a jail sentence after a sentence hearing July 21. He was found guilty of lewd/lascivious conduct after a one-day jury trial April 19.

According to Jennifer Ricard, victim advocate of the Addison County State’s Attorney’s/ACUSIA Office, Foster was sentenced to serve 3-5 years in jail.

Ricard said that the case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Christopher Perkett. Foster represented himself at sentencing.