Fr. Cray heads up St. Edmund’s

Former Hinesburg and Charlotte pastor Rev. David Cray was elected to be the new superior general of the Society of Saint Edmund.

HINSEBURG | The Very Rev. David Cray, S.S.E., a Boston native and 1968 Saint Michael’s College graduate who has ministered in Canada, Europe and the American South until coming to Vermont in 2003 to be pastor at Catholic parishes in Hinesburg and Charlotte, was elected July 12 to be the new superior general of the Society of Saint Edmund, founding religious order of Saint Michael’s.

He succeeds the Rev. Stephen Hornat, S.S.E., as superior general.

The Society of St. Edmund is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding in France in 1843.

Cray summarized his priorities as superior general: “It’s important to me that we reverse the trend of diminishment in our numbers and in our apostolic activities, and determine new directions to become a true spiritual ‘field hospital,’ to use Pope Francis’s expression, for the 21st century,” he said.

“The benefit of living in more than one culture is you realize there are very few absolutes apart from God,” Cray said. “I have benefitted tremendously from living in cultures that are not the culture I was brought up in.”