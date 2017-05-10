Free Hep-C testing for veterans upcoming

COLCHESTER — The Green Mountain Armory in Colchester will be the site of a free Hep-C clinic for veterans on May 12-13.

Hepatitis C is asymptomatic, which means it can sit dormant for decades.

If left untreated, it can destroy the liver and lead to death.

Symptoms of the disease can be flu-like and include fever, fatigue, muscle ache, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain, joint pain, dark urine and gray-colored stools.

By the time serious symptoms are discovered, damage may be irreversible.

The pool of victims could be enormous.

The Veterans Administration has treated 65,000 veterans for the virus, according to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes, but about 87,000 remain untreated and an additional 20,000 are undiagnosed.

The VA treats 22 percent of the 2.5 million U.S. veterans who served during the Vietnam era (1964-75), which leaves a large number of undocumented victims, or those receiving private care outside of the VA system.

But what is known is that the infection rate for those who served in the Vietnam era is 10 times greater than the general population infection rate.

The free Hep-C clinic in Colchester is set for May 12 from 12-4:30 p.m. and May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 233-0823.