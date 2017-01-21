Free tax assistance available through RSVP

MIDDLEBURY — Beginning this winter, RSVP, the United Way of Addison County, AARP and CVOEO will once again be offering free tax assistance programs available to the general public. These programs are designed to help low to moderate income households save extra money after the holidays by avoiding tax preparation fees.

RSVP and CVOEO will have AARP-trained/IRS-certified volunteers available to prepare state and federal income tax returns and answer tax questions for low- and middle-income residents of Addison County. Special attention will be given to those ages 60 and older as well as those who are disabled. Appointments are available through RSVP beginning on Feb. 20. They will offer tax preparation at three convenient Addison County locations: the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes, the Bristol Rescue Squad and the Middlebury Volunteer Ambulance Association. Appointments will be available at CVOEO beginning on Feb. 1.

United Way Worldwide has once again partnered with MyFreeTaxes, H&R Block, Goodwill, the National Disability Institute, and the Walmart Foundation to offer a facilitated self-assistance program. The program allows filers with an income of less than $64,000 (in calendar year 2016) to file their federal and state returns online anytime, anywhere for free. Filers needing extra assistance navigating the website or with basic tax law questions may also make an appointment with an IRS-certified volunteer tax assistant. Appointments will be available at the United Way of Addison County in Middlebury beginning Jan. 23.

An active email address and a basic ability to navigate the Internet are required to successfully use this free, self-service method of online tax preparation. For more information, visit: unitedway.org/myfreetaxes. To determine which program is best for you, or to schedule an appointment, call the RSVP/United Way of Addison County seasonal hotline at 398-0004, or CVOEO at 388-2285 beginning in mid-January 2017.