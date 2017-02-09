Fugitive arrested

RUTLAND — On Jan. 24, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers from the Rutland Barracks assisted the U.S. Marshal Service with a Fugitive from Justice. 

Through investigation it was determined that the offender, Brian Coyle, had an outstanding warrant in the state of Pennsylvania. Coyle was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town, for processing. Coyle was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of 100,000 dollars bail. Coyle is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court on January 25, 2017.

