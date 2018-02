× Expand Eagle photo by Cindy Alger

The Bomoseen State Park Ice Fishing Festival was held last week along the icy shore of Lake Bomoseen. The Vermont Fish and Game event included free ice fishing and lots of cool fun. Anglers caught largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, pumpkinseed sunfish, yellow perch, rock bass, and crappie under the ice. Pictured: Adam Miller and Nichole Miller.