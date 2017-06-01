Funds awarded to help jump-start local agribusiness

× Expand Photo provided Maple Landmark’s Michael Rainville on stage with U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon receiving the Vermont Small Business Person of the Year Award. The Middlebury-based business received a $40,000 grant for an automated wood-turning lathe.

MIDDLEBURY — While Vermont Gov. Phil Scott; Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts; Deputy Commerce Secretary Ted Brady; Forests, Parks and Rec Commissioner Michael Snyder; and Working Lands Enterprise board members took the spotlight last week, it’s really state taxpayers and private sector who should receive thanks for another year of Vermont’s agribusiness grant awards.

This year, according to Tebbetts, the Working Lands Enterprise Fund Board of Directors received 87 applications totaling $2.7 million in requests for $680,000 in available funds to local agriculture.

Scott said that the Enterprise Initiative’s helps Vermont’s economy.

“I’ve been in business for 35 years, and when I look back at the most pivotal times for the direction of my company, it always involved taking a risk,” the governor said. “These grants allow these businesses to take risks and take advantage of opportunities to move forward.”

With hard-working Vermonters dutifully paying their state taxes, officials through the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative distributed over $3.8 Million in grants since the program’s inception in 2012, leading to an 428 jobs and $18.1 million in sales here.

Of note in 2017 was a generous donation of $19,980 from Ski Vermont. This first-time Ski Vermont Grant was awarded to Larson Farm & Creamery, a Rutland County operation. The funds will be used by the farm to start a new line of dairy products, including organic gelato, butter and skyr, an Icelandic-derived cultured dairy product that’s similar to yogurt.

“The donation from Ski Vermont underscores the connection between our outdoor economy and working landscape and the great synergies between these industries in support of tourism,” said Tebbetts.

In addition to the Larson Farm in Wells, other agribusinesses in the Eagle’s circulation area received grant funds:

Paul Stone of Stonewood Farm in Orwell received $13,750 for growing, processing, packaging and selling popcorn for wholesale market.

Dustin Glasscoe of Vermont Farm in Bristol received $50,000 for his commercial development plan; Michael Rainville of Maple Landmark in Middlebury, a recipient of the Vermont Small Business Person of the Year Award, received $40,000 for an automated wood-turning lathe; and Russell and Melissa Beatty of Charlotte Berry Farm in Charlotte received $7,675 for irrigation system replacement for the farm.

“The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative represents a strategic partnership between Agriculture, Forestry, Commerce and the private sector,” said Ted Brady, deputy secretary of Commerce & Community Development.