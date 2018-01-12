Future of town forest to be discussed

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College The Town of Middlebury will be hosting a public visioning workshop and open house Jan. 15 to collect public input on the future of Battell Woods and Chipman Hill Town Forests. Pictured: Middlebury College biology students in the town forest.

MIDDLEBURY | The Town of Middlebury will be hosting a public visioning workshop and Open House to collect public input on the future of Battell Woods and Chipman Hill Town Forests.

Middlebury was selected as one of 10 communities in Vermont to receive a grant from the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program.

This grant program assists Vermont communities interested in addressing issues and opportunities in the use and stewardship of their town forest and generates town forest recreation plans.

Town officials invite the public to share thoughts and ideas as the process kicks off to help explore the range of recreational uses you’d like to see in our town forest and to develop an action-based town forest recreational plan in line with our community values.

The workshop will an open house format, so drop in any time: Middlebury Town Offices, 77 Main St., Large Conference Room, Monday, Jan. 15, 6-8 p.m.