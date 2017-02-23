× Expand Photo provided

NORTH FERRISBURGH — North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church held a Valentines Service and Game Night party Saturday Feb. 12, 2017. About fifty people of all ages gathered to put together 75 School Kits for students in need. These kits will be distributed by the United Methodist Committee on Relief to refugee children around the world and to students in need. The fabric bags were made by church volunteers and contain 3 pads of paper, 6 pencils, a pencil sharpener, a ruler, a pair of scissors, eraser and a box of 24 crayons. The service project was something all ages could help with. Then we enjoyed games, pizza and lots of laughs. It was a great way to chase away the winter blues, help others and have fun.