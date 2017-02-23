Game night

NORTH FERRISBURGH — North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church held a Valentines Service and Game Night party Saturday Feb. 12, 2017.  About fifty people of all ages gathered to put together 75 School Kits for students in need.  These kits will be distributed by the United Methodist Committee on Relief to refugee children around the world and to students in need. The fabric bags were made by church volunteers and contain 3 pads of paper, 6 pencils, a pencil sharpener, a ruler, a pair of scissors, eraser and a box of 24 crayons. The service project was something all ages could help with. Then we enjoyed games, pizza and lots of laughs. It was a great way to chase away the winter blues, help others and have fun.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines