Get free $100 for baby for Vt. college

MIDDLEBURY – Lucky babies born this May 29 in Vermont will receive a $100 deposit into a “Vermont 529” college savings account opened in his or her name by the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is joining VSAC, which administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, to help educate Vermont families about saving for college for their children.

Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, called the Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan, helps families put a child’s college education within reach. With VHEIP, you can open an account with just $25 or give a gift of any amount.

Research shows that children with college savings are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate than children with no college savings.

For details about signing up for the $100 plan, send an email to: info@vsac.org.