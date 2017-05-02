Girl Power Run May 13

× Expand Photo provided Girls just want to have fun at the GOTRVT Central 5k at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland!

BRATTLEBORO — Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) has announced its Central Vermont 5k run/walk taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. This celebratory event, presented by Carris Reels, is the culmination of GOTRVT’s 10-week after school empowerment program for local girls in grades 3-8, and is open for the community to participate as a runner, walker, volunteer, or sideline supporter.

Girls on the Run Vermont has impacted more than 40,000 Vermont girls since its inception in 1999, and its mission to inspire young girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident is growing each year. Supporting this mission is the Rutland City mayor, David Allaire, who will also be this year’s honorary 5k guest speaker.

“We are so grateful to have the support of the mayor and this wonderful community,” said Nancy Heydinger, Executive Director of GOTRVT, “These girls are the future leaders of central Vermont! Having families, friends, and community members there to celebrate the girls’ hard work and accomplishments and to run alongside them as they proudly cross the finish line is a feeling they will remember for a lifetime.”

This year, the Girls on the Run program -- along with the Heart & Sole curriculum for 6th to 8th grade girls -- will reach more than 2,800 girls at over 150 sites in the state. Proceeds from the 5k event benefit Girls on the Run Vermont’s Every Girl Fund. This fund helps to ensure that every girl in Vermont can participate in the program through automatic subsidies and additional financial assistance to those girls who need it the most.

Early-bird registration for the Girls on the Run Vermont 5k is $10 for children and $20 for adults. Register online at www.gotrvt.org/central-5k-rutlanduntil 11:59pm on May 11. Day-of registration will take place from 8:30-9:30am at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, with entry fees $10 for children and $30 for adults. All GOTRVT participants and coaches who registered for the program are automatically registered for the 5k event.

Volunteers are also needed. From course volunteers and face painting, to equipment setup and breakdown there are many opportunities to get involved. Individuals, families and groups—school clubs, sports teams and others—can sign up in advance to volunteer at www.gotrvt.org/central-5k-rutland.

In addition to its hundreds of necessary volunteers, Girls on the Run Vermont as a non-profit, relies on its generous sponsors to help make its program possible throughout the state. Avid supporter and this year’s 5k Presenting Sponsor, Carris Reels, will also be providing volunteer support throughout the day. This year’s proud Hydration Sponsor is Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Along with the Presenting and Hydration sponsors, generous support for the Central 5k comes from Alderman’s Chevrolet Buick GMS, BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont, College of St. Joseph, Green Mountain Power, Kids VT, Price Chopper, Roadvision Systems, VELCO, Vermont Country Store, Vermont Moving & Storage, Vermont Store Fixture, and Westminster Crackers.

Additional support for the Central 5k comes from Back on Track Physical Therapy, Cabot Creamery, Casella Waste Management, Central Vermont Eye Care, Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region, Cornerstone Dentistry, Dr. Elizabeth Foley, Godnick’s Grand Furniture, Heritage Family Credit Union, JK Hamilton Builders, Omya, Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Center, Southern Vermont Audiology, Sugar & Spice, The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, and Vermont Sports Medicine Center.

For more information about the 5k, volunteering or Girls on the Run Vermont please visit www.GirlsOnTheRunVermont.org, call (802) 246-1476 or email events@girlsontherunvermont.org.