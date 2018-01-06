Girls on the Run raises the bar for local girls

× Expand Photo provided Molly Barker encourages girls before an event in Vergennes last year. Barker is the founder of Girls on the Run. A recent independent study provides compelling evidence that Girls on the Run is effective at driving transformative and lasting change in the lives of young girls.

RUTLAND | Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) is widely known throughout the state for its physical activity-based, positive youth development program designed to empower local girls in 3rd through 8th grade.

A recent independent study conducted by Dr. Maureen R. Weiss, a leading expert on youth development, provides compelling evidence that Girls on the Run is effective at driving transformative and lasting change in the lives of young girls.

Girls who participate in the program develop and improve competence, feel confident in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults, and make a meaningful contribution to community and society.

Girls on the Run Vermont serves girls at 89 sites in Vermont and is in need of 250 more coaches to ensure that every girl will have an opportunity to participate in their transformative program this spring. Schools/sites in need of coaches include Addison Central, Beeman Elementary, Lincoln Community School, Vergennes Elementary, Barnet School, St. Johnsbury School, Walden School, Brewster Pierce, Browns River, Chamberlin School, Charlotte Central, Christ the King Burlington middle school, CP Smith Elementary, Edmunds Elementary and Middle School, Hinesburg Community School, Integrated Arts Academy H.O. Wheeler, JJ Flynn, Malletts Bay Elementary, Mater Christi, Richmond Elementary, Rick Marcotte Central, St. Francis Xavier, Shelburne Community School, Summit Street School, Sustainability Academy, Thomas Fleming, Underhill ID Elementary, Westford Elementary, Williston Central School, Cannan Schools, Gilman Middle School, Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School, Bellows Free Academy, Richford Elementary, Georgia Elementary & Middle School, Highgate, St. Albans City School, St. Albans Town Ed, Alburgh Community School, Folsom School, Grand Isle Elementary, Cambridge Elementary, Hyde Park Elementary, Morristown Elementary, People’s Academy Middle School, Bradford Elementary, Randolph Elementary, Tunbridge Central, Williamstown Middle School, Berlin Elementary, Cabot School, Calais Elementary, Crosset Brook Middle, Doty Memorial, East Montpelier Elementary, Main Street Middle School, Northfield Elementary, Union Elementary, Warren School, Craftsbury Academy, Norwich Rec.

Meeting twice a week for 90 minutes, volunteer coaches utilize the curriculum to engage small teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The program culminates with all teams in Northern Vermont participating in a celebratory 5K on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Essex Junction. Volunteer coaches do not have to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in the Girls on the Run online and in-person training/workshop. This training qualifies for continuing education credits.

Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring coach registration is now open.

To learn more about empowering our local girls or register to be a coach mentor please visit www.gotrvt.org/coaching, call 802-871-5664 or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.