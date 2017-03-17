GMP and Vermont magazine announce winner of 2017 Vermont Writers’ Prize

COLCHESTER — Rose Wunrow is the winner of the 2017 Vermont Writers’ Prize. Her story “Where We Start From,” is a poignant story of a young man returning to Vermont on a special mission as an expression of unconditional love. The story slowly reveals his intentions as it shows his deep connection with Vermont. The Vermont Writers’ prize is awarded annually by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine.

“Where We Start From” shows us Vermont through the eyes of a native Vermonter who has spent his adult life in a city outside New England. On the drive back, his memories of a teen frustrated with rural life are replaced with a more spiritual memory that he wishes he had shared with his wife:

“Nearing the lake, the memory returned to him with the settling sun. He’d been fourteen years old, driving home with his stepfather, his arm just released from a cast. Slouched against the window, Michael had studied his arm skeptically, as if the pale, gently-scarred limb had grafted itself onto his body without warning. His stepfather muttered nervously to himself, squinting through the windshield at the dark foggy highway, can’t see a damn thing. Michael rubbed his hand through the wet over the window pane, tuning out his stepfather’s voice. He looked through the rippling glass and straight into the small, glittering eye of a moose running next to their car. Michael pressed his face to the window, his heart surging into his throat.”

“This story grabbed me – it is very compelling,” said Phil Jordan, editor of Vermont Magazine. “It sets the stage with a clear sense of place and then you feel the main character coming to peace after a difficult journey, a feeling that most Vermonters will understand.”

Wunrow lives in Burlington, where she works as the executive assistant at Vermont Legal Aid. She is a 2016 graduate from Swarthmore College with a BA in English. She lived in the Fiji Islands and New Zealand before moving to Vermont, which she is proud to call home despite being a flatlander. She extends eternal gratitude to her family for their lessons on how to live fearlessly - they are the characters who first inspired her to start writing. Rose penned “Where We Start From” in loving memory of her godfather Heinz, whose gentle presence continues to bring a sense of home to places both near and far. She will receive a $1,500 prize for the short story.

The Prize was created to honor the literary legacy of the late Ralph Nading Hill, Jr., a Vermont historian and writer and long-time member of Green Mountain Power’s Board of Directors. It is considered by Vermont writers to be one of the state’s premier literary prizes. Previous winners include amateurs as well as seasoned writers.

The selection was made by an independent panel of judges: Phil Jordan, editor of Vermont Magazine; Tony Marro, retired executive editor of Newsday; Alison Freeland, a 1994 winner of the Ralph Nading Hill, Jr., award; Suzanne Loring, a writer at The Stern Center for Language and Learning and committee member of the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children’s Book Award; Marisa Crumb, Executive Editor of Vermont Magazine, and Steve Terry, retired Green Mountain Power senior executive. The Vermont Writers’ Prize is dedicated this year to Brian Vachon, who has been on the panel of judges since the Prize began in 1989 and who passed away during the judging.

“Where We Start From” is published in the March/April issue of Vermont Magazine, which is on newsstands now, along with submissions of two of the finalists, “Marriage License” by Jess Clarke and “Stacking Wood,” by Judith Janoo.

The deadline for this year’s Vermont Writers’ Prize is Nov. 1, 2017. The contest is open to all Vermont residents. Entrants may be amateur or professional writers. Submissions may include essays, short stories and poetry that focus on “Vermont--Its People, the Place, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. Individuals may submit only one entry. Employees of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.

Entries should be mailed to Vermont Writers’ Prize, c/o Green Mountain Power, 163 Acorn Lane, Colchester, VT 05446, or submitted on-line at www.greenmountainpower.com. All submissions will be acknowledged with a postcard within 30 days after they have been received. Entries must be accompanied by a cover sheet that can be downloaded at www.greenmountainpower.com.