GMP claims software to reduce costs, emissions

RUTLAND — Officials of Virtual Peaker Inc. and Green Mountain Power announced a partnership they claim will help GMP customers save money, reduce carbon emissions, and use more renewables. 

GMP, a Vermont utility, will use Virtual Peaker’s proprietary software to partner with customers to share access to Internet-based appliances and devices. 

GMP can change those devices into energy-saving modes, which will reduce grid demand and lower costs for all customers.

GMP used the Virtual Peaker platform first as a pilot project over six months, and after great results the project has moved to the next phase. To demonstrate greater customer savings through innovation, GMP’s goal is to have more than 1,000 devices engaged over 18 months. 

“...GMP is focused on leveraging the latest in technology to lower costs for customers and make the system more reliable,” said Josh Castonguay, a GMP executive.”

Tags

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines