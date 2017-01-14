GMP claims software to reduce costs, emissions

RUTLAND — Officials of Virtual Peaker Inc. and Green Mountain Power announced a partnership they claim will help GMP customers save money, reduce carbon emissions, and use more renewables.

GMP, a Vermont utility, will use Virtual Peaker’s proprietary software to partner with customers to share access to Internet-based appliances and devices.

GMP can change those devices into energy-saving modes, which will reduce grid demand and lower costs for all customers.

GMP used the Virtual Peaker platform first as a pilot project over six months, and after great results the project has moved to the next phase. To demonstrate greater customer savings through innovation, GMP’s goal is to have more than 1,000 devices engaged over 18 months.

“...GMP is focused on leveraging the latest in technology to lower costs for customers and make the system more reliable,” said Josh Castonguay, a GMP executive.”