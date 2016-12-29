Green Mountain Power crews 'prepared for upcoming winter weather'

COLCHESTER – Forecasters are calling for the season’s first nor’easter on Thursday.

Representatives from Green Mountain Power say that the company is prepared to ensure "customer safety and reliability" throughout the storm.

“Our hope is that the light and fluffy snow forecasted only causes minimal outages, but we are prepared for more significant effects if the snow turns out to be heavier and brings down trees and branches,” said Dorothy Schnure, Green Mountain Power spokesperson. “Crews are prepared to respond to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Due to the wintery weather, Green Mountain Power is rescheduling a brief power outage that had been planned for late Thursday, affecting parts of Underhill, Westford, Essex and Jericho to safely repair damaged equipment. That one-hour interruption has been rescheduled for 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In case of inclement weather, the outage will be postponed until the following day, Jan. 5, at the same time.

“Electrical safety is so important in storms that can bring down power lines,” said Schnure. “People should stay away from any downed lines, even if on the ground or tangled in trees, and keep children and pets from the area until GMP arrives, as a downed line can be energized and dangerous.”

The interruption that has been rescheduled for 11 p.m. on Jan. 4 will affect customers in these areas:

Underhill: all roads connecting with and including Stevensville Road, Pleasant Valley Road, River Road and Route 15.

Westford: Route 15 south of Hackett Lane, and all roads connected.

Jericho: all roads connecting with and including Route 15, Plains Road, Schillhammer Road, Fitzsimonds Road, Varney Road, Browns Trace, parts of Lee River Road

Essex: all road connecting with and including Weed Road, Browns River Road from the intersection with Weed Road and north, and roads off of Browns River Road, Lawrence Heights, Old Pump Road.

Green Mountain Power will provide updates on the storm on Facebook, Twitter and to the media.

To get the latest information on outages and restoration times, customers can sign up for text service alerts by texting REG to 46788 or signing up online at greenmountainpower.com/textalerts. Customers can also sign up for GMP’s app to report outages with a touch of a finger at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for GMP. Customers may also report outages by calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP’s Outage Center page at greenmountainpower.com.