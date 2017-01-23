GMP Crews Prepared to Respond to Potential Outages from Winter Storm

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Forecasters are calling for a snowstorm to start this afternoon that could bring 4 to 7 inches of snow and strong winds, and continue through Tuesday with possible freezing rain. Green Mountain Power has been tracking the storm and forecast since Friday, and is prepared to ensure customer safety and reliability throughout the storm.

“We are monitoring the weather closely and are prepared for the possibility of outages from winds and ice,” said Kristin Carlson, GMP’s chief communication executive. “In addition to our internal crews who are ready to respond, we also have lined up external resources if needed. The public should stay away from down power lines, as they may be live and dangerous, and be aware that downed trees could have power lines tangled in them and may also be unsafe.”

The storm is set to hit southern Vermont first Monday afternoon, and then continue with some forecasted statewide impacts with ice on Tuesday.

“Our top priority is to keep the public safe and get the lights back on. Our crews are ready. We will continue to monitor conditions and will keep customers updated through Facebook, Twitter and media announcements,” said Carlson.

For storm safety tips go to: http://www.greenmountainpower. com/community/safety/be-safe-i n-a-storm/.

To get the latest information on outages and restoration times, customers can sign up for text service alerts, by texting REG to 46788 or GMPVT, or signing up online at greenmountainpower.com/textale rts. Customers can also sign up for GMP’s app to report outages with a touch of a finger at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for GMP. Customers may also report outages by calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP’s Outage Center page atwww.greenmountainpower.com.