GMP launches new campaign to raise awareness of the value of heat pumps

MONTPELIER — Green Mountain Power has launched a new outreach campaign to raise awareness of the value of heat pumps to make homes more efficient and comfortable, especially with winter upon us. If you’re like many Vermonters and value the thriftiness and frugality we’re known for, a heat pump might be right for you. Yesterday it was sunny and spring-like, today it’s bitter cold and snowy. We can’t predict the weather, but we can help our customers manage the highs and lows with ease and lower their carbon use.

Vermonters can take part in GMP’s cold climate heat pump program starting at $49 a month. A heat pump is more than twice as efficient as an oil or propane furnace. Heat pumps both heat more efficiently in the winter and cool in the summer. These products are installed and maintained with no additional charges by professional contractor partners.

“We are so excited to offer energy-saving products and services to more Vermonters, after a successful pilot in Rutland County, and this light-hearted campaign is all about tapping into our Vermont frugality and getting the most out of everyday things,” said GMP Vice President of External Affairs Kristin Carlson. “Because heat pumps both heat and cool, and are more energy efficient, our customers can have the best of both worlds – it’s like storing leftovers in yogurt containers, or using them to organize crafts, or to plant your spring seedlings.”

The program is now available in Addison, Rutland, Bennington, Washington, and Chittenden counties. Green Mountain Power plans to expand the program statewide and will be rolling out additional products and services, including its already popular eHome program, which includes comprehensive energy transformation for the entire home.

“In addition, we’re hoping to start a conversation about other fun ways we can reuse or upcycle everyday items to reduce waste and share our Vermont frugality with others,” Carlson said. “My grandmother used to hang her gently used paper towels on the towel rack for reuse. We’d like to hear your tips and tricks, so please share them on our Facebook page or Twitter using hashtag #VTfrugal. The people with the best three ideas through April will each win a Nest thermostat.”

To learn more about GMP’s heat pump program and other great products and services, call 888-835-4672 or go online to http://products.greenmountainpower.com/ and GMP’s team will help you select the products and services that fit their needs and budget.