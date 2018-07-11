GMP Panton facility vital during heat wave

× Expand GMP photo BEAT THE HEAT WAVE: Green Mountain Power line worker Matt Butler working at the Panton solar/storage facility. The site came online in June just in time to help handle electricity demand during last week’s heat wave.

PANTON | During last week’s record-breaking heat wave, Green Mountain Power (GMP) turned to stored energy to reduce demand on the grid.

“There is a network of Tesla Powerwall batteries in Vermonters’ homes, stored solar power from GMP’s Stafford Hill Solar Facility in Rutland, and GMP’s new battery storage project in Panton,” according to GMP’s Kristin Kelly. “All combined that’s enough to power about 5,000 homes during the peak.”

Kelly noted that Vermonters have installed nearly 500 Tesla-manufactured batteries in their homes.

“We know our customers are environmentally conscious and make smart choices about their energy use every day. In this heat wave, our customers’ safety and comfort is key. We are so glad to be able to leverage innovation like battery storage to bring down costs for customers and keep them comfortable and safe,” said Josh Castonguay, vice president and CIO at GMP. “Our growing network of stored energy is allowing us to use technology, in partnership with our customers, to deliver innovative solutions today.”

Castonguay noted the the battery resources provide backup power, like generators, “but are fueled either by customers’ own solar arrays or off the grid and GMP’s power sources are 90 percent carbon free.“

“They provide clean, convenient backup power during outages, and GMP can share access to stored energy to pull down power demand at key times like today and use stored energy to drive down costs for all customers,” according to Kelly.

“The Panton solar and storage facility came online last month with support from the town. We are so glad to be able to draw from the stored energy there, also at Stafford Hill in Rutland, and from a network of Tesla Powerwall batteries in partnership with our customers. The energy storage drives down costs, because it drives down demand on the grid.”