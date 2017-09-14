Golf tourney honors J. Michael Baker

RUTLAND | The Michael Baker Green Wave Golf Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Rutland Country Club, with a start at 1 p.m.

To honor the loss of, J. Michael Baker III, MSJ Class of 1986, to the Rutland community in 2015 the Green Wave Open was renamed The Michael Baker Green Wave Open.

Rob McClallen, chairman of the tournament, told the Eagle that “the outpouring of support and generosity from the Baker family, community businesses and friends was overwhelming. The 2016 golf tournament eclipsed all previous Green Wave Opens as a fundraiser but, more importantly, in the reaffirming just how important MSJ is to each one of us.

“The Baker family’s selflessness in sharing their son, brother and cousin’s legacy with us during their time of grief is a true testament to the spirit of giving the MSJ experience imparted on us as alumni and friends.”

The Closest to the Pin and Putting contests with cash prizes will once again be part of this annual event and rounding out the festivities will be a post-play barbeque dinner for all participants. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies and individuals who would like to show their support for this event.

The cost for members of the country club is $80, and the cost for non-members is $100. The format is a five-player scramble, which includes one cart per team. Additional carts may be rented for $50.

For information or to get a player registration form, email MSJ at development@msjvermont.org or call 775-0151 ext. 2020.

The Michael Baker Green Wave is integral in supporting MSJ’s mission of educating the whole person by integrating spiritual development, academics, extra-curricular activities and community service into everyday life. MSJ continues to is “A Place to Belong” that welcomes all students.