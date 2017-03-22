Good news for Whirlie’s World

MIDDLEBURY — In January, we told you about the local recreation center that was in danger of closing if new buyers did not come forward.

Current owner Peter “Nerf” Neff told the Eagle Thursday that a company out of Rutland has decided to purchase Whirlie’s World.

Party Outfitter, which is owned by Jeremy Griffin and Danielle Desrochers, is family fun center, and a mobile bounce house business. They will deliver and set up bounce houses at your party or private event.

“They are a young, energetic couple,” said Nerf. They have a lot of new, fresh ideas for the business.”

The transition will begin April 1, and the new owners will officially take over the business June 1.

“We have allowed them usage of the name, so it will still be called Whirlie’s World,” explained Nerf.

Whirlie’s World will continue to host in-house birthday parties, and private events, but Party Outfitter plans to bring in some new varieties of bounce houses, and some new arcade games to refresh the business.

Whirlie’s World is located at 1232 Exchange Street in Middlebury.