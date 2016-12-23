Goodbye, farewell and amen...

From the editor:

After 16 years at the helm of the Vermont Eagle, it’s time for this little doggie to git along.

I will be moving on to the position of Vermont bureau chief for the Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity’s Vermont Watchdog.org news operation. You are probably familiar with Watchdog’s reports which have appeared in the Eagle weekly since 2014.

Starting way back, with our first issue in March 1999, the editorial and sales staff of the Eagle have helped build this weekly into the single largest distributed newspaper in Addison County—and the second largest weekly in the state after Seven Days. Since that first issue, we have grown and even started an award-winning quarterly color magazine, “Our State Vermont”, as well as a host of special publications to help serve the local community, organizations, and businesses.

We are especially pleased to have the support of our paid advertisers as well as the many readers who enjoy the paper and patronize the advertisers.

Over the coming weeks you’ll get to know a new Eagle editor as we continue to serve the region of southern Chittenden County, Addison County, and northern Rutland County.

Thank you again for your support. Please continue to send your community news, photos, and calendar of events information via e-mail at office@addison-eagle.com.

You are also welcome to call us at 802-388-6397 or drop by the Eagle office, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 16 Creek Rd., second floor, in Middlebury. Youi can find us located in the office suites above Countryside Carpet and Paint.

Happy holidays to one and all.

Lou Varricchio, Managing Editor