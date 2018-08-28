GOP candidate withdraws from 5 of 6 races he won

× Expand H. Brooke Paige

H. Brooke Paige of Washington, Vt. — the Republican candidate who acted as a ballot placeholder to prevent subterfuge by Democrats during Vermont’s open primary process — and who nabbed six party seats in the 2018 state primary, has officially notified the Vermont Republican Party that he is now withdrawing from five of the six primary elections which he won.

According to Paige, he is withdrawing from the following races: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Treasurer, Attorney General and Auditor of Accounts. However, Paige intended to so from the start and made his intentions clear to GOP officials in the spring.

In an Aug. 21 letter to Deborah Billado, chair of the Vermont GOP, Paige stated that he is withdrawing from all the primary races he won except for Secretary of State.

Paige has expressed frustration with GOP officials; he told TNR at a candidates’ forum in Rutland in early August that party leaders failed to secure qualified candidates for several of the state primary races.

Paige also informed Billado in the letter that he had suggested an arrangement with Vermont Director of Elections and Campaign Finance Will Senning last week to enable the GOP’s nominating committee to meet and “permit a timely withdrawal by me and the submission of agreeable Nomination by Committee affidavits to the state elections division.”

The official results of the primary elections were released via a press release by the Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 21.

Secretary Condos told True North Reports that he has congratulated Paige on his successful primary campaigns and thanked all candidates that took part this year. Regarding the 2018 primary, Condos had no problem with any “legal” issues of candidates acting as placeholders, just as Paige did this year.

“I have no comment on Mr. Paige’s strategy, but a person is allowed to write-in whomever they wish on a primary ballot. So, whether there is a named candidate on the ballot or not, the voters in a primary may choose to write-in a different name, of any person, than the candidate named on the ballot. It is certainly true that when there is a named candidate on the ballot, there are likely to be less write-in votes cast in that race.

Official Republican reaction to Paige’s winning all six seats, an then withdrawing from five of them, has been muted.

“I haven’t given much thought to (H. Brooke Paige) due to the recount activity I am engaged in,” said Ed Larson, a Rutland County candidate for state senate.

Larson’s primary win was by only five votes over Republican candidate Terry Williams of Poultney.

“Both Terry and I have stated that when the recount is over we are going out for a beer together. I hope the party can fill those openings on the ballot quite soon. I will say this does create another first.”

If and when Paige gets official state approval to withdraw from the five races, Billado stated that the state party nominating committee will get in gear and vote on replacement candidates for the general election in November.

Note: A version of this story first appeared on True North Reports.