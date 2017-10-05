Got cards? Bixby hosts bridge workshop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gerhard Elsner The Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a free, eight-week long bridge instructional workshop, titled "Bixby Bridges the Gap" every Thursday from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7.

VERGENNES — Ever wanted to learn to play bridge? Here is your chance. The Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a free, eight-week long bridge instructional workshop, titled "Bixby Bridges the Gap" every Thursday from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 (with no class on Thanksgiving day), from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the library’s Otter Creek Room.

Those interested in the workshop are asked to register by Oct. 9.

A minimum of 10 players are needed to begin the workshop.

Bridge teacher Louise Acker will conduct the workshop.

After attendees complete the workshop, they will be welcome to join a weekly bridge gathering on Mondays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or start their own bridge club.

For details, call Maddy Willwerth at (802) 877-2211 or Irma Heeter at (802) 877-3377. You can register via email at maddy.willwerth@bixbylibrary.org.■