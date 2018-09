× Expand Photo by Robert Altman

Middlebury College’s award-winning dance season opens with Bebe Miller’s newest work, titled “In a Rhythm,” Nov. 8–10. With Bessie awards, National Endowment for the Arts and Guggenheim honors, and Doris Duke and Ford Fellowships, Miller is one of the most important and recognized voices in American dance. Current and past faculty members Christal Brown and Trebien Pollard will perform in the company. Tickets go on sale two weeks prior to opening night.