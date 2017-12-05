Gov. Scott honors Wolk's 16 years service: Stadium to bear his name

× Expand Photo provided

CASTLETON | Gov. Phil Scott announced that Castleton’s Spartan Stadium will be renamed in honor of its recently retired President Dave Wolk. The news was revealed at the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 1,

Dave Wolk Stadium will honor the longest serving Castleton president's 16 years of service as president of Castleton University according to the governor.

Wolk was a guidance counselor and teacher, principal of Barstow Memorial School, principal of Rutland High School, superintendent of Rutland schools, and Vermont's Commissioner of Education. He was a Vermont state senator and Gov. Howard Dean's chief of policy.

Adding to the honor, Scott noted that the multi-use, artificial turf stadium with 1,600 seats and a capacity for 5,000 fans is one of "the finest in New England".

Designed to pay tribute to the historic railroad depots in the region, the stadium was a $25.7 million project designed to enhance all aspects of the student experience.

Scott added that the official renaming and grand reopening of the facility will take place just prior to the start of the 2018-19 sports season.