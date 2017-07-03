Gov. Scott, Rep. Turner visit Ferrisburgh GOP event

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio L to R: Republican leader Rep. Don Turner and Gov. Phil Scott

FERRISBURGH — Vermont’s two top Republican leaders joined the party faithful at an ice cream social at the River’s Edge Campground along the Otter Creek in Ferrisburgh last Wednesday.

The event marked the kickoff of the 2018 election campaign for the state’s GOP in Addison County.

Gov. Phil Scott and Republican leader Rep. Don Turner were invited to summarize the legislative session just ended, identify challenges facing Republicans — notably an aging party base — and help raise funds for 2018.

Scott and Turner received loud applause from guests as they basked in the rays of the late-setting sun.

The men spoke at an open-air pavilion standing next to a water-logged cornfield. Both men remarked that the sunshine was welcome after a week of rain storms and political wrangling, which resulted in a state budget signed into law by Scott just a few hours earlier.

“While I wouldn’t want to be on any other team,” Rep. Turner said of being a Vermont Republican, “we need a few more players. We picked up some seats in 2016... but there’s still a real imbalance in the legislature. We have 53 of the 150 seats. We have a new speaker, a new pro tem, a new governor. So, this new leadership is starting to change the dynamic in Montpelier.”

For several election cycles now, according to the House veteran Republican leader, he has listened to Vermonters across the state complain that it’s too expensive to live in the state.

“’The cost of living is killing us,’ ‘we can’t afford property taxes,’ ‘we can’t afford to live in the state’—I’ve heard all of this,” he said. “But we can say now that we made a difference thanks to Gov. Scott for his leadership. We made a difference and we can be proud.”

Earlier last Wednesday, Scott signed the state budget into law for the next fiscal year with no new taxes or fees imposed. But three weeks before, Scott had vetoed the budget submitted to him because it didn’t include a way to save millions of dollars from teacher health care plans.

Turner said that last Wednesday’s final, approved budget satisfied Scott and all the Republicans. It was, he said, the first budget not to have more taxes and new fees included since the Democratic Shumlin administration.

“Spending, tax increases and new fees... that was the only thing the former administration knew how to do,” Turner said. “Every time we went back to Montpelier, hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes and fees were hitting you and your wallet and with no sign of turning that corner... This year we turned that corner.”

Turner noted that the 2016 election was a time for movement for the minority GOP. Yet, Turner admitted that the 2017 legislative session, following the election, was an unusual one not seen in years.

“It never seemed to get any kind of flow,” he said. “We spent the first 10 weeks talking about an election recount in Williamstown; our person clearly won and we shouldn’t have wasted the time, all to come to a recount that never occurred. That’s the way the session started and just seemed to go that way, although we did a lot of good things. I am most proud of fighting hard for what the governor wanted. We couldn’t support a budget that was growing at a rate faster than the cost of living.”

Turner also thanked Scott for setting an example of being both respectful and maintaining a calm demeanor as head of state.

“I would get so mad about some of the stuff that was happening,” Turner admitted. “The governor knows a different style. When he was the lieutenant governor, I would want to send out news releases to get things off my chest. But Phil would say, ‘do you really want to do that? Think about the headlines tomorrow morning.’”

Turner concluded by pumping up the audience with a plea for more Republican candidates, especially from Addison County.

“It’s not too early to think about new candidates,” he said. “We need candidates starting today, not next May. We need more women, more young people… I see a lot of gray hair at GOP gatherings. I have gray hair, I like gray hair, but we need younger people to get involved.” Several young people in the audience applauded Turner’s youth remarks.

Turner then handed the microphone to Scott. The governor thanked the guests for their support and indicated that successful governance is a team effort.

“We assembled a great team in January,” Scott said. “I followed the four C’s, just as I do with my business and auto racing teams. I look for character, competence, commitment and chemistry. You can have the smartest people together in a room, but if there’s no chemistry, it’s not going to work.”

Scott said that he was pleased to sign the budget, but looming federal cuts in the autumn could cast a pall over Vermont.

“We rely heavily on federal funds in our budget and that’s just a fact; A small change could have a drastic effect on us,” he said.