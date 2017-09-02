Gov. Scott signs safety proclamation

MONTPELIER | Gov. Phil Scott signed a Vermont School Safety Proclamation on Sept. 1 at the Ceremonial Office in the State House in Montpelier.

He encouraged schools to utilize state resources to prepare educators and first responders for an all-hazards approach to emergency response.

Scott said that “the start of the school year is an ideal time for school crisis planning teams, local emergency management directors and emergency first responders to review and revise school crisis plans and collaborate on future training or exercises opportunities that focus on testing and evaluating existing evacuation routes, evacuation sites, family reunification locations and other emergency response actions.”

Scott was joined by Agency of Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Christopher Herrick, School Safety Liaison Rob Evans and members of the School Crisis Planning Team.

September is recognized as National Preparedness Month. This year, National Preparedness Month will focus on planning, with an overarching theme: “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead, You Can.”