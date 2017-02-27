Governor Scott will kick off the Maple Season

Governor Phil Scott and Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts will ceremonially kick-off Vermont’s 2017 Maple Season on February 28th in Randolph Center. Silloway Maple will host a fun-filled day to celebrate the importance of the maple industry to Vermont’s communities, economy, and heritage.

The Silloway family invites members of the community to come out from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to sample maple treats and tour their sugaring operation. Governor Scott is scheduled to arrive at 11:30 to tap a tree and honor Vermont’s sugarmakers.

The Orange County Sugarmakers will be offering a delicious, maple-inspired lunch for guests to enjoy, and the Silloways will be serving sugar on snow. Capitol Grounds will fuel the event with their signature brew. Aspiring epicures are invited to test their talents in the maple specialty food competition, which will be judged by students from the New England Culinary Institute. Fun for all!

For more information about Silloway Maple, visit https://www.sillowaymaple.com

For cooking contest rules and information, visit https://www.sillowaymaple.com/index.php/notebook