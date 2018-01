× Expand Photo courtesy of MNFC

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op, located downtown on Washington Street, held a special grand opening celebration on Jan. 6. The event included freebies, giveaways and raffles. A new members drive was also held during the day. Meanwhile, current members received a 10 percent discount on items, along with a discount card, received in the mail, good for all of January.