Grant helps rebuild Vergennes sidewalk

VERGENNES — Thanks to $40,000 Vermont taxpayers’ grant, a section of School Street in downtown Vergennes has been rebuilt.

The grant, written by the Vergennes Partnership, funded the reconstruction in front of Bar Antidote and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Vergennes.

According to Partnership new item, spokesperson Amy Barr noted that “the new streetscape project replaced uneven and cracked concrete slabs in the pedestrian sidewalk area.”

Included in the new School Street improvements are a new ADA-compliant ramp for Boys & Girls Club children as well as Hired Hand Brewing Co. customers. Along with the new sidewalk is granite curbing, a decorative railing and a new seating area outside the microbrewery.

Jill Strube, Boys & Girls Club executive director, said “the new streetscape is fantastic. It provides a safe and welcoming entry way into the club ... The kids love to sit out on the porch at the end of the afternoon to chat with staff or wait for their rides home. It will also be much safer and easier to shovel next winter as the sidewalk plow will actually be able to clear a path.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes serves 20 to 25 youth each day from 4th to 12th grade.