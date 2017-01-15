Grants available through the McClure Foundation

MIDDLEBURY — The J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation has announced available funding for the 2017-18 school year to support projects that create systemic improvement in the access all Vermonters have to postsecondary and career education. A supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, the McClure Foundation envisions a Vermont where no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant.

The McClure Foundation’s primary interest is in funding projects with statewide impact that are aligned with multi-sector postsecondary attainment or workforce development efforts. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $60,000. For the 2017-18 school year, McClure Foundation funding will prioritize projects that accomplish one or more of the following: encourage equal access to career and technical education programs that articulate pathways to further education and training; promote postsecondary attainment for low-income students, first-generation college students, adult learners and/or veterans—particularly those enrolled in the Vermont State Colleges; further the equitable implementation of recent state legislation including the Flexible Pathways Initiative; and build partnerships between employers and academic institutions.

Nonprofits and municipal entities interested in applying for funding can submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) by 5 p.m. Feb. 6, 2017. Additional information about the grant round is available at www.mcclurevt.org.