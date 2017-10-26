Grants for lake projects

× Expand Photo by LCMM The South Lake Champlain Fund supports projects focused on education and research concerning the cultural and ecological history and heritage of southern Lake Champlain.

MIDDLEBURY | Grants are now available to support projects through the South Lake Champlain Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, based in Middlebury.

According to VCF’s Lauren Bruno, the South Lake Champlain Fund supports projects focused on education and research concerning the cultural and ecological history and heritage of southern Lake Champlain.

“Projects must be located on the southern portion of Lake Champlain, the area of Lake Champlain south of Crown Point in both Vermont and New York, with a preference for projects directly on the lake or in close proximity. School-based projects are encouraged,” according to Bruno.

The fund supports projects that involve the southern Lake Champlain region. Matching funds are not required.

Applications must be submitted Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

Those interested may also contact Bruno at lbruno@vermontcf.org or (802) 388-3355 ext. 222 for more information.