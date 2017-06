× Expand Photo provided

VERGENNES – Vergennes resident Dr. Monique Thurston marched in the Vergennes Memorial Day Parade May 29. She stands next to the “tomb of the unknowns” float. Born and raised in Brussels, she now calls the U.S. home. “I am deeply grateful for the ‘liberation’ of Europe and in particular Belgium, my old country, from the horror of Nazism in 1945. Without the sacrifice of American soldiers, my freedom and that of all other Europeans could have been lost.”