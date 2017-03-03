Green Mountain Pet and Tack Supply | Spotlight on Business

FERRISBURGH — This week, the Eagle visited Zev Langenaur at Green Mountain Pet and Tack in Ferrisburgh to learn more about their products and services.

Langenaur opened Green Mountain Pet in the mid 90s, providing private obedience lessons and agility training with dogs. Since then, the business has grown.

Around 2000, the company began providing a boarding and daycare service for dogs in Addison. The facility has nine kennels. The dogs have access to both indoor and outdoor runs, and all exercise yards are grass and fenced in.

The company’s smaller size allows each dog more one on one quality time with the employees, versus larger kennels and daycares that take upwards of fifty dogs per day.

In 2006, Green Mountain Pet and Tack opened their first retail location in Vergennes. In that first store, they carried quality pet foods and products for small animals, such as dogs, cats, and rabbits.

In 2011, they quadrupled the size of their retail space when the took over the former location of Irwin Tack shop in Ferrisburgh.

According to Langenaur, it made sense for the company — after making this move — to expand into the equine market as well. They now carry helmets, tack, boots, turnouts, and saddles, as well as a wide variety of apparel and equipment for all your riding needs.

The store carries everything a casual rider would need, right up to dressage, eventers, and hunter jumpers.

All of the staff is particularly knowledgeable about the products carried in the store.

“Everyone here rides horses,” Langenaur said. “So they are able to give advice about what will work best for customers.”

The store keeps lists of common requirements for horse shows, so for parents with children just starting to get into events, they are able to go see the staff at Green Mountain Pet and Tack and get assistance in picking everything out. They also offer helmet fittings.

Their expansive apparel department can even be enjoyed by those who do not ride horses.

Employee Amanda Brigan said: “There’s many more options than I think people realize we have. I wish people would stop in and take a peek. I think they would be pleasantly surprised, we have something for everyone.”

That includes a consignment section towards the back, which offers gently used tack, saddles, and riding apparel. Customers can consign products that are no longer working well for their own needs, and get a discount on new product once theirs sells.

The store also carries an array of gift items, tack inspired jewelry, treats, and gift certificates, which Brigan says are the best because then people can come browse and find exactly what they want.

Expanding into the equine product lines did not take anything away from their smaller animal offerings, according to the owner.

Customers with new dogs can come in and get everything they need with advice from the staff, from leashes and collars to beds, name tags, and toys, to cleaning supplies and deterrent sprays.

The store even has a self-serve pet wash station. After paying a fee, dog owners can bring their furry friend in and use the large wash station. The fee includes the soap, towels, and a high powered blow dryer to finish off the bath. It eliminates the messy, difficult process of trying to bathe a stinky dog in your home shower.

The soap comes right through the hose, so it reduces the amount of hands-on scrubbing required.

“It’s very popular during mud season,” said Langenaur.

One of the food options carried at Green Mountain Pet and Tack is three different brands of raw food diets for dogs.

Langenaur says a lot of dog owners are hesitant to give a raw diet a try, giving excuses like higher costs, risks of salmonella, or greater effort involved. But Langenaur explains that with the right amount of pre-planning and knowledge, it is really no more time consuming or risky than a human’s diet, and the increased health benefits will help lower vet costs.

“We’ve had stories about dogs who have been on steroids for years and lost all of their hair and being on a raw diet got them off steroids. There are stories that you wouldn’t believe unless you actually saw the dogs.

“The health benefits of a raw diet are huge. It’s no different than if a human stops eating a lot of processed foods,” he said.

Often small businesses are not able to compete with large box stores on prices, but that is not the case with Green Mountain Pet and Tack, according to the owner.

Langenaur says that their prices are very competitive, and customers really won’t find better prices online, and if you do, chances are the quality won’t be as high. Customers would also miss out on the one on one service by shopping online.

“You won’t be able to find someone to talk to or bounce ideas off,” said Brigan.

Customers shopping at the animal supply store can also take advantage of the frequent buyer programs offered. For every ten bags of dry food purchased — conveniently tracked in the computer system — customers will receive one bag free.

Being located in Ferrisburgh has proven to be a positive asset of the store.

“We get customers from both Burlington and Middlebury since we’re in between the two,” Brigan said.

Whether you’re shopping for your St. Bernard, your tiny rabbit, or your prize winning horse, stop in and see Langenaur and the staff of Green Mountain Pet and Tack next time you’re in the area.