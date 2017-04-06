Green Mountain Transit tests electric bus

× Expand Photo provided

BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit riders will soon see a new and different vehicle making the rounds. GMT is testing a 40 foot battery-electric transit bus. The bus is manufactured by BYD Company, an innovative firm that manufactures automobiles and rechargeable batteries, headquartered in China. The GMT bus is the first of its kind in the United States to operate in a transit service. It utilizes BYD’s Iron-Phosphate battery, produces no emissions and can has a 160 mile range on a single charge.

The bus will be used thought GMT’s transit system, including the Middlebury LINK express line between UVM and Merchants Row in Middlebury. The route has stops in Shelburne, Ferrisburgh and Vergennes so there will be plenty of opportunities to observe the experimental vehicle. The new bus is not equipped with a fare box, so riders can hop on for a free ride.

GMT is testing the new bus in partnership with the Burlington Electric Department, which has since proposed a custom Tier III electric bus program. GMT has several diesel powered buses that are near the end of their useful lives, and both organizations agreed the prioritize the idea of electric powered vehicles.

“GMT has been exploring the idea of testing electric transit vehicles in our fleet for some time,”says Mark Sousa, General Manager. “We are excited about the possibility of bringing electric buses to our transit communities.”

In accordance with 30 V.S.A. 8005 (a) (3), distribution utilities are encouraged to support energy transformation programs that reduce the fossil fuels consumed by their customers and the emission of greenhouse gases attributable to that consumption. The details of the proposed electric bus program have not been finalized, although GMT, BED, VTrans, and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) continue to discuss the possibility of replacing aging diesel powered buses with electric buses.

The battery-electric bus is expected to operate GMT service until April 11, 2017. Passengers who have questions can contact us at info@ridegmt.com or 802-864- 2282. To follow the bus as it travels throughout GMT’s service area, follow along on Twitter: @RideGMT.